More than a year later, charges filed in Marketplace deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over a year after the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Prince Michael Banner at The Marketplace, murder charges have been filed against the alleged teen shooter.

Prosecutors filed a petition on Tuesday for charges against Albert Briseno Jr. alleging first-degree murder, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a loaded and stolen firearm and carrying an unregistered loaded firearm. According to the District Attorney's Office, investigators and investigators with the Bakersfield Police Department executed the Ramey warrant and arrested Briseno Jr. on Monday.

Briseno Jr. is accused of killing Banner on October Nov. 10, 2024. Though Briseno Jr., 15 at the time, was identified as the suspect early on and turned himself over to police a few days later, charges were not initially filed.

DA investigators completed substantial follow-up investigative work related to the case, according to the DA's office. Following the completion of the investigation, a Ramey Warrant was issued for Briseno Jr. on October 24.

Investigators said both teens were armed that night, but only Briseno Jr. fired.

Briseno Jr. is being held in custody and has a detention hearing set for Dec. 1. Due to his age, if convicted he could be held at most until the age of 25.

