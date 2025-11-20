Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

More than a year later, charges filed in Marketplace deadly shooting

Marketplace 187
23ABC
Marketplace 187
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over a year after the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Prince Michael Banner at The Marketplace, murder charges have been filed against the alleged teen shooter.

Prosecutors filed a petition on Tuesday for charges against Albert Briseno Jr. alleging first-degree murder, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a loaded and stolen firearm and carrying an unregistered loaded firearm. According to the District Attorney's Office, investigators and investigators with the Bakersfield Police Department executed the Ramey warrant and arrested Briseno Jr. on Monday.

Briseno Jr. is accused of killing Banner on October Nov. 10, 2024. Though Briseno Jr., 15 at the time, was identified as the suspect early on and turned himself over to police a few days later, charges were not initially filed.

DA investigators completed substantial follow-up investigative work related to the case, according to the DA's office. Following the completion of the investigation, a Ramey Warrant was issued for Briseno Jr. on October 24.

Investigators said both teens were armed that night, but only Briseno Jr. fired.

Briseno Jr. is being held in custody and has a detention hearing set for Dec. 1. Due to his age, if convicted he could be held at most until the age of 25.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

11/20/2025

Rain

54° / 48°

100%

Friday

11/21/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

59° / 46°

17%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 45°

7%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Sunny

64° / 46°

5%

Monday

11/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 45°

10%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Mostly Sunny

62° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Mostly Sunny

63° / 45°

6%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Mostly Sunny

65° / 47°

5%