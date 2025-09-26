More than half of Hispanic adults expected to develop diabetes, medical experts explain risks

More than half of Hispanic adults are expected to develop diabetes according to recent studies, making early detection and lifestyle changes crucial for prevention and management.

I spoke with medical professionals and community members to understand what makes this population more susceptible to the disease and how it can be managed effectively.

Enrique Galindo, known as "El Kora Galindo" on radio station Lotus, shared his personal experience with diabetes during our conversation.

"I never thought that I would be diagnosed with diabetes and that it was going to change my life," Galindo said.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that in 2021, about 38.1 million adults in the U.S. had diabetes, with 29.7 million receiving diagnoses. Of those diagnosed, 11.7% were Hispanic adults.

Bakersfield Doctor Carlos Alvarez explained there are two main types of diabetes. Type 1 occurs when the body produces little to no insulin, while Type 2 happens when the body does not properly use insulin.

Alvarez emphasized that diabetes affects people across all economic backgrounds.

"Whether you're rich or poor, we see a lot of diabetes in areas where there is a financial deficiency, but we find that everywhere in the world," Alvarez said.

Galindo was diagnosed about 15 years ago after noticing symptoms including increased thirst, frequent urination, and unexplained weight loss. He admitted to being in denial about his condition initially.

His situation became more complicated when he developed Peripheral Neuropathy, a common diabetes complication affecting the peripheral nervous system.

"There came a time when I couldn't move. These are the consequences of not taking care of myself and my body's reaction to some of the medication," Galindo said.

Alvarez stressed the importance of dietary choices in managing diabetes, particularly for Hispanic patients.

"If we concentrate on proteins, we're going to be good and vegetables, but we as Hispanics concentrate on basket number three, Vitamin T: tortillas, tacos, taquitos, and tortas," Alvarez said.

Through monitoring carbohydrates, regular exercise, and consistent medication adherence, people can prevent developing diabetes or prevent existing cases from worsening, according to Alvarez.

"The people that take care of themselves that don't smoke, don't drink, they maintain their weight, even if they come from parents that are diabetic, they're going to do well. If they don't take care of themselves, they're going to run into trouble," Alvarez said.

Alvarez urges patients to get screened for diabetes to enable early detection and treatment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

