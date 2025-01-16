Mother alleges child was assaulted by staff at elementary school in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Chantelia Johnson alleges that a staff member at Wingland Elementary assaulted her daughter by yanking her arm. Standard School District and KCSO say they have reviewed the incident.



Johnson tells 23ABC the school informed her of the incident, but was told that her child had her jacket taken by a teacher during a fire drill when her daughter was asked to leave the classroom. An anonymous poster on Facebook detailed the incident from her perspective claiming that staff yanked the student's arm and aggressively threw her jacket aggressively on the floor.

Johnson said after she spoke with the poster, the school reached out to show her the video of the incident, Johnson said she filed a report with the Kern County Sheriff's office.

23ABC received statements from both Standard School District and Kern County Sheriff's Office, with District Superintendent Dr. Jocelyn Hively saying in part, "The District has reviewed the situation and at this time it appears to be an unfortunate misunderstanding that has escalated unnecessarily."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A parent of a student at Wingland Elementary is alleging her child was assaulted by a staff member. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, the incident gaining traction on social media.

Chantelia Johnson says during a fire alarm, a teacher at Wingland Elementary asked her daughter to grab her jacket to leave, and after multiple asks, the teacher took the jacket from her daughter.

However, after this anonymous post gained traction on social media detailing what appears to be one person's account of the incident, Johnson says she contacted the anonymous poster who told her a different story.

"I didn't know the girl who posted the thing on Facebook until I got in contact with her. We exchanged numbers. She was telling me that she seen him assault my daughter. She yanked her by the arm," says Johnson. "I want to protect my baby. She was assaulted, and I want to press charges."

Standard School District Superintendent Dr. Jocelyn Hively set a statement to 23ABC that reads in part:

"Following District safety procedures, in the event of a fire alarm, it is the District's practice to ensure children move promptly and efficiently to evacuate the classroom. During yesterday's event, it is our understanding that while an employee was attempting to direct and move students quickly out of the classroom, a student paused during the evacuation and needed to be prompted to continue movement from the room. The District has reviewed the situation and at this time it appears to be an unfortunate misunderstanding that has escalated unnecessarily."

Johnson said staff at the school allowed her to see the video on Wednesday and she filed a report with Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident. We reached out to KCSO and they responded with this statement that reads in part

"On January 15, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Wingland Elementary for a peace disturbance. It was reported that there was a peace disturbance between a parent and staff member over reports that a child's jacket was forcibly taken from her."

According to KCSO, they say after further investigation no crime was committed.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

