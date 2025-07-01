Mother arrested after one-year-old dies in hot car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly leaving her two young children inside a parked car for more than two hours, leading to the death of one of them, police said.



Officers were called around 4:40 p.m. Sunday to a medical emergency at a business complex on South Real Road, where they found a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle.

According to Bakersfield Police Sgt. Dennis Eddy, the children had been left unattended while their mother, 20-year-old Maya Hernandez, was reportedly inside a spa.

Hernandez was arrested at the scene and is facing two counts of felony child abuse and one count of involuntary manslaughter. She was booked into jail with bail set at $110,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m.

One child died from heat-related injuries. The other was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

"It doesn't take very long for the car to get really hot," Eddy said. "Even if the temperature outside is 80 degrees, in 60 minutes the inside of a car can reach about 130 degrees."

Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday ranged from 99 to 101 degrees.

“You can tell by the charges that were filed — it’s a lot more serious than somebody who just made a bad judgment,” Eddy said.

Under California law, Good Samaritans are legally allowed to break into a vehicle to rescue a child or pet in distress. However, authorities advise calling 911 first when possible.

“Obviously, if it's taking too long, we want that child to survive,” Eddy said. “So do whatever you have to do to make sure that child’s safe.”

This marks the first hot car death reported by Bakersfield police in 2025, though Eddy said cases involving children left in vehicles — and even cars stolen with children inside — are unfortunately not uncommon.

"When you leave visual sight of your vehicle, even for a minute, you've given that ability for something bad to happen," he said.

Eddy urged parents to always check their back seats and never leave children unattended in a vehicle, regardless of how brief the errand may seem.

