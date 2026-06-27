Mother marks 10 years since daughter's killing with memorial, continued advocacy for unsolved cases

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Ten years after the killing of her daughter, Deverrie Schiller, Debi Fones returned to the place where she has spent years honoring her memory, unveiling a new symbol of remembrance while continuing her fight for justice.

"To the family and friends of my daughter's killer... I am so sorry about your dad. I can only imagine. You have my deepest condolences," Fones wrote in one of the many reflections she has written since Schiller was killed a decade ago.

Fones said writing has helped her cope with the loss while also giving a voice to a case that remains unsolved.

To honor her daughter's memory, Fones continues finding new ways to help others. She has created more than 130 memorial coloring books for families who have lost loved ones, written children's books about grief and most recently installed a Wind Phone.

The disconnected telephone allows people to speak to loved ones they have lost, hoping the wind will carry their words.

"I'll see her again," Fones said. "I just try to do things that would make her happy, make her proud of me."

Surrounding the phone are diamonds bearing the names of other unsolved homicide and missing person cases in California City.

For Fones, the fight has never been only about her daughter.

"I just got to keep reminding people they're out there, telling them their names," she said. "So maybe some of you will figure something out sooner or later, hopefully."

Ten years later, Fones believes her daughter's case is not stalled because of a lack of leads, but because of a lack of resources.

Retired detective Larry Brandenburg took over the case in 2018 but was laid off in 2024 as part of budget cuts.

"He only had a little bit more to do," Fones said. "He said that he knew he would have enough to take it to the DA, and they would take it, but they fired him."

Fones said that decision left her family without answers.

"Yeah, killers is walking free because the city can't afford to investigate," she said.

Despite the years that have passed, Fones said she still believes someone knows what happened.

"Not unless someone comes forward," she said. "And that means in 10 years, nobody has yet. I guess it's a little bit of hope someone will come forward. But even if they do, does the city have the budget to continue the investigation?"

While Fones said justice may never feel complete, she hopes her advocacy can prevent another family from enduring the same pain.

"There's no such thing as justice," she said. "What there is, is the possibility that he won't be able to put another family through this."

Anyone with information about Deverrie Schiller's case or any of the other unsolved cases in California City is asked to contact the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.

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