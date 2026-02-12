Mother of southwest stabbing victim speaks out for the first time

A few days have passed since a deadly stabbing took place in a southwest Bakersfield community. With a suspect in custody, the victim's mother sat down with 23ABC to share her side and get justice for her son.

“I don’t believe she had intent to kill him but she did,” said Stacey Ramirez.

The mother of Anthony Michael Bodoh, Stacy Ramirez, says she wants answers and justice for her son’s death.

The 31-year-old was stabbed over the weekend in southwest Bakersfield on Thatch Avenue, allegedly by 32-year-old Cecilee Denise Diaz.

Ramirez tells me the couple had been together for around a year and a half, in an on-and-off relationship, and shared a six-month-old child.

But she says, their relationship wasn’t always healthy.

“They had a very toxic relationship, they were both, it’s hard to say but they were both aggressors I believe in some shape way or form, they’re both victims of their relationship,” said Ramirez.

Doing further digging into the pair, Diaz was charged with assault and battery of a spouse back in 2021, but was later dismissed.

And Bodoh is listed as a registered sex offender.

Ramirez says she doesn’t hold any hate for what happened, but does believe Diaz should be charged.

“I don’t hate her I feel sorry for her I hope she finds peace someday for what happened in that house and what she went through, what everyone went through, but 911 should have been called maybe he could be been saved,” said Ramirez.

As the case progresses, the families goal now is to get custody of Bodoh’s child while continuing to fight for his case.

