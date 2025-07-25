Mother pleads not guilty in hot car death of 1-year-old child in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Hernandez pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including murder after allegedly leaving her two children in a hot car while at a medical spa, resulting in the death of her 1-year-old son.

The incident, which occurred on June 29, led to the death of Amillio Gutierrez. Hernandez's other child was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hernandez appeared in court for a felony arraignment after the District Attorney's Office added another accusation and charge to her case earlier this month.

She now faces two counts of willful cruelty, one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of first-degree murder.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 9, with a three-week trial set to begin on September 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

