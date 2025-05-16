Mother Pushes to Honor Late Daughter at Graduation Despite School’s Refusal

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KERO) — A Bakersfield mother wants her daughter to be honored at graduation. A local mother, grieving the loss of her daughter, is determined to ensure her name is remembered at Ollivier Middle School's graduation despite the obstacles she faces along the way.

Daniel Garcia seeks to honor her late daughter, Jasid, at graduation despite school district's refusal.

A petition with over 1,000 signatures demands recognition for Jasid, who died by suicide.

Garcia claims the school district wants to protect students by not mentioning Jasid's name.

Friends and community members urge the school to acknowledge Jasid's contributions and memory.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Daniela Garcia, a mother of five, lost her 13-year-old daughter, Jasid Garcia, to suicide.

She says her daughter was a bright soul who could light up any room.

"She was goofy, as everybody says, she was spontaneous, very friendly. She would stop her doings for anybody else," says Daniela Garcia.

Her daughter loved collect cars, a straight A student, and decorated as she designed Ollivier Middle School's yearbook. This time of year, she was anticipating May 29th, the one thing most parents want to hear.

"I don't want a speech, I don't want an extra chair, I don't even want to say anything, I just want to hear my daughters name at graduation."

She claims Greenfield School District refuses to say her name at graduation due to her daughter's cause of death, as she's reached out several times.

"They reluctantly told me that they wouldn't honor her at graduation to protect the 380 students," Daniela Garcia states.

Reaching out to the school district, they stated, "In accordance with district policies and mental health professionals, the district has determined the student will be recognized at an appropriate time prior to the graduation ceremony."

Daniela Garcia isn't alone; she created a petition with over 1,000 signatures signed. Two of those names signed are her child friends, Arianny Padila and Nicholas Holcomb, who want Jasid Garcia's name to be heard and her memory to shine.

"They're going to do this to somebody that important, pretend that she wasn't here, imagine what they would do to someone else," they express.

They tell me this shows the school isn't listening as the students want to be heard.

"I know they said they were going to respect each and every one of us, well respecting us is hearing our voices, respect is honoring every single student," they add.

According to the California Department of Public Health, suicide rates in Kern County are 13.6 per 100,000, which is higher than California's average of 10.5, showing a growing need for teen mental health programs in Bakersfield and parental support.

Nicholas has words of advice for parents to strengthen that bond, "Love your child as much as you can because the only thing a person can search for is love; that's the only thing you can give, even when you feel alone."

According to Kern Public Health, the best way to be proactive is to create a safe environment and talk to children about their emotions and mental health.

I asked,"So what does justice look like for you and your daughter?"

Daniela Garcia responds, "Justice I feel would be to know that I helped other kids not be in the same predicament, honestly in the long run, to be able to want to talk to someone."

Daniela Garcia tells me the fight for her daughter's name to be heard at graduation isn't over.

If you want to sign the petition to get her named called at graduation you canclick this link.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 Or chat 988lifeline.org



