Mothers Against Drunk Driving gears up for their 12th annual MADD Dash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Organizers are celebrating at The Park at Riverwalk on Saturday. Honoring all the victims who were involved in a drunk driving accident. Inviting the community out to burn calories for a good cause.

Community members will gather at the park at Riverwalk for individuals whose lives have been lost in a drunk driving accident. This is the 12 annual MADD dash that will support families whose lives changed tremendously after one night

According to the national highway traffic safety administration every day about 34 people in the United States die in a drunk driving crash that's one person every 42 minutes.

Jessica Magee Victim of a Drunk Driving Accident said "In 2014 my friends and I were on our way home and we were hit by a driver under the influence. We unfortunately didn't make it home, and I lost both of my friends in that car accident. I was the only survivor, an impaired driver can really affect someone. I l know my accident not only affected my family but my coworkers."

You never know what will happen to you or someone else when you get behind a wheel impaired. It's important to take safety precautions when wanting to go out and enjoy your night.

Steve Matejka Executive Vice President of Valley Strong Credit Union said "There are so many innocent victims that are affected by this horrible crime. Anything we can do to support victims to fight, while advocating for increase penalties, and more law enforcement. We are 100% behind that! It's a great event, if you haven't been I encourage all to come out and enjoy the event. If you can't walk come out and support."

Jessica tells me for victims who are afraid to speak on their experiences to not feel alone. There are groups and organizations who will support you along the way.

Magee said "When something happens to you, you may feel like you're alone, but you're not. You have people who have been through it. My MADD advocate helped me go through the court system. She helped me every step of the way because she also lost someone."

Organizers are inviting the community out on September 13 at Riverwalk to come out and support a good cause.

