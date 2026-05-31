Mothers Against Gang Violence 500 Women March returns to streets of East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Families marched through East Bakersfield on Saturday for the Mothers Against Gang Violence 500 Women March.

Participants marched from East Belle Terrace to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Founder Xenia King started the organization seven years ago and launched the march five years ago. King said the goal of the organization is to make an impact among youth and to eliminate gang violence.

"We are standing up for our community. We are standing up for greater Bakersfield and every child that's living here, we're standing up for their futures, and we're getting that message out. That's what matters." King said.

King said the organization has made progress since its founding.

"I like to say that we slowed down a lot of gang violence here in Bakersfield, California. It's not as near as bad as it was seven years ago. And here we are seven years later, we're still fighting. We still have it, but it's not as bad. So I'll say that we making great progress." King said.

Melissa Madrigal attended the march in honor of her daughter.

"She has accomplished so much, has overcome so much, and she recently turned 18." Madrigal said.

It was Madrigal's first time participating in the march.

"I've been wanting to do these walks, just work has never allowed me to, and today was my first day to be able to do it, so here I am, and I'll continue to." Madrigal said.

Madrigal said her goal is to participate every year going forward.

"Different walks of life. We're all different tones. We're all different. Come upbringings, yet we are here, came together for a purpose of meaning and to show that so long as we can support each other, we can make a difference. We can make a change." Madrigal said.

The march is scheduled to return next year in May.

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