Mother’s Day on a budget: Kern County moms share what’s on their wishlist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Mother's Day approaches, families are preparing to splurge on heartfelt gifts and gestures. Consumer spending is expected to be higher than last year, but that doesn’t mean the holiday needs to be any less special.



Flowers, greeting cards, and special outings are considered some of the most popular mothers day gifts.

With prices on the rise, consumer spending is expected to reach a whopping $34.1 billion nationwide.

Kern County mothers share what they want for mother’s day, and I’ll share some tips on how you can celebrate without breaking the bank.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to the National Retail Federation, each person throughout the nation is expected to spend an average of $259 this year on mothers day– up $5 from last year– with the most popular gift categories being special outings, greeting cards, and flowers.

Aaron Hegde, an economics professor at Cal State Bakersfield and executive director of the Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business, says this number is about right locally.

“The household average income in Bakersfield is comparable to nationwide,” said Hegde. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a typical person spends $250, but I would imagine maybe a little less than that.”

What can people do if they don’t have an extra $250 lying around?

Melanie Johns, the owner of Dearly Beloved Floral and Gifts in Bakersfield, says Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are some of their busiest days, with most people spending $150 on flowers at their store for Mother’s Day.

But she says they’re willing to work with you.

“Set yourself a budget,” said Johns. “We work really well with budgets. Whether you wanna spend $30, or you wanna spend $150.”

Johns adds that it's also common for people to purchase a smaller bouquet and invest more in an experience, such as a spa day.

For Malaina Parra, the founder and CEO of Tabula Rasa Studio in Downtown Bakersfield, she says mothers are always tending to those around them. But for Mother’s Day, it’s a great gift to be on the receiving end.

“As a mother and a GiGi, flowers are great,” says Parra, “And I’ve always taught the kids that it’s the thought that counts. But at the same time, I enjoyed gifts such as a massage, a Japanese head spa, yoga classes, anything like that.”

Francisca Medrano, a mother and Bakersfield resident, backs this message.

“I think most moms just really want a break and to not have to do all the things that they do every day because it’s a lot, it’s a big load, and we wear a lot of hats,” said Medrano.

She says her favorite gifts have been receiving heartfelt cards from her daughter.

“Every gift from my daughter always stands out to me, just because she’s so sweet. And the compliments she gives are just genuine, from the heart,” said Medrano.

One way to save on greeting cards is to just make them yourself.

For foodies on a budget, Charmene Vega, or “Mama Vega,” says instead of booking a reservation… to bring the dining experience home.

“Make a meal for them rather than taking them out somewhere. Show them some love by making them a meal for them. And if it’s not necessarily making a meal for them, go and make a meal with them,” said Vega. “Spend that time, precious time, and not where you’re listening to all the noise and the chatter that’s going around when you go to a restaurant or something like that.”

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt also sat down with her mom, who says her favorite gift is just spending time with the family.

“A key takeaway is just that as moms, we want to spend time with their kids more than anything,” said Lisa Elowitt. “And we love our homemade gifts, we love gifts from our pets… and really just have fun and spend time with the family.”

Spreading love from 23ABC to all mothers– have a wonderful Mother’s Day.

