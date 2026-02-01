Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield; suspect contacted

Police contacted female suspect believed to be driver of white sedan that fled scene after collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield on Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Ming Avenue at approximately 10:44 p.m. on January 31 regarding a vehicle versus motorcycle collision. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was found suffering from what initially appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved vehicle, described as a white sedan, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle, a black Kawasaki, was traveling eastbound on Ming Avenue when the white sedan made an unsafe turning maneuver, causing the collision.

On February 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers contacted an adult female believed to be the driver of the white sedan. The investigation remains ongoing to confirm her involvement.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care at an out-of-town hospital on February 1 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The 4500 block of Ming Avenue is an east-west roadway consisting of three lanes of travel in each direction, separated by a raised median. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

The identity of the decedent will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

