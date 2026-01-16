Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Mouse-Con returns to Bakersfield on Sunday

Disney fan convention being held at Kern County Fairgrounds
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Mouse-Con returns to Bakersfield Sunday
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Disney fans of all ages are invited to experience a full day of magic, nostalgia, and fun at the 6th Annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield Disneyana Fan Convention, returning Sunday, January 18th, 2026 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Hosted inside Building 1 at the fairgrounds, Mouse-Con is Bakersfield’s first and only Disney fan convention, bringing together collectors, fans, and families who share a love for all things Disney.

Location: Kern County Fairgrounds – Building 1
1142 P Street, Bakersfield, CA

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/16/2026

AM Fog/PM Sun

64° / 42°

4%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 42°

6%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

5%

Monday

01/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 42°

3%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 43°

3%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 45°

3%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 44°

11%

Friday

01/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 42°

14%