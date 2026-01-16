Mouse-Con returns to Bakersfield on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Disney fans of all ages are invited to experience a full day of magic, nostalgia, and fun at the 6th Annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield Disneyana Fan Convention, returning Sunday, January 18th, 2026 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Hosted inside Building 1 at the fairgrounds, Mouse-Con is Bakersfield’s first and only Disney fan convention, bringing together collectors, fans, and families who share a love for all things Disney.

Location: Kern County Fairgrounds – Building 1

1142 P Street, Bakersfield, CA

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

