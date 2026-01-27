Mr. Dimples Feeds the Community One Act of Kindness at a Time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many in Kern County know him as “Mr. Dimples,” the smiling food truck owner whose cooking brings people together. Now, the local chef is being recognized not just for his food, but for his heart.

Mr. Dimples says his love for cooking started at a young age, growing up in a home where food was limited.

“My passion for cooking came naturally,” he said. “We would cook anything we could find. There wasn’t much food at home, and thanks to places like CAPK, we were able to get food from the government.”

Those early experiences inspired him to give back to the community he now calls home.

Kelly Lowery with Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) says Mr. Dimples stepped in during a time of need with no expectations in return.

“It’s uncommon for somebody to just show up and say, ‘I’m willing to do whatever I can to help,’ with no strings attached,” Lowery said.

Lowery explains that during the recent government shutdown, the focus was on families affected by the loss of SNAP benefits, but one group was nearly overlooked.

“I didn’t really think about feeding the National Guard troops who were there serving ten hours a day,” Lowery said.

Mr. Dimples noticed and acted.

His generosity did not go unnoticed. Ward 5 City Councilmember Leticia Perez recognized Mr. Dimples during a city council meeting, praising his selfless actions.

“It was one of those moments that reminded me why I love Kern County so much,” Perez said. “That neighborly sense, the love we have for each other, and our willingness to step up in times of trouble.”

For Mr. Dimples, giving back is simply part of who he is. He now volunteers at the same place that once helped feed him.

“The look on their faces—children from all walks of life—it gets me so amped,” he said. “Knowing they’re walking away feeling loved and noticed—that’s what we give with Dimples Foods and Ice Cream.”

Mr. Dimples is also preparing to launch his own nonprofit. All proceeds from his food truck currently go toward the Blood Cancer Foundation, allowing customers to enjoy a meal while supporting a good cause.

