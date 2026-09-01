Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs investigated in 17 states

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A multi-state Salmonella outbreak is under investigation by the FDA and CDC across 17 states, including California. The outbreak has been linked, in part, to recalled eggs from Midwest Poultry Services.

The FDA says 98 people have been infected and 26 have been hospitalized nationwide. No deaths have been reported.

Kimberly Hernandez with Kern Public Health says the county has not been impacted locally.

"We haven't been made aware of any product that has come here. We haven't been made aware that any cases have been connected to this outbreak," Hernandez said.

The FDA says the recalled eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas. They were sold under several brand names, including Country Morning, Simple Truth and Kroger. The recall includes eggs with sell-by or best-by dates between July 20 and Aug. 17. Officials say Midwest Poultry Services does not account for every illness, and the investigation is still ongoing.

"And that's where the recalls tend to stem from is sort of local investigations that identify food products or facilities where people have eaten, or places where people have traveled, and those dots start to get connected," Hernandez said.

The recalled product was not known to have been shipped directly to California. However, Hernandez says that travel or secondary distribution is a possibility for linked cases in the state.

"If people have traveled to these areas, if they've eaten in other places, you know, we want people to know about it even though it might not be super localized, because we know people travel and people have exposures in other places," Hernandez said.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and severe abdominal cramps. Besides eggs, it can also spread through foods like chicken and fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as through contact with animals and contaminated surfaces.

"In rare cases, Salmonella can be fatal, so we do want people to pay attention to their symptoms. To know if this is more than normal, worse than normal, to really seek out healthcare," Hernandez said.

Though there is no current indication this outbreak has impacted Kern County, officials say food safety remains important. Wash your hands and produce, and cook food properly to help reduce your risk of getting sick.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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