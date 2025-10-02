Multiple Jewish headstones desecrated during their holiest time of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 20 headstones and monuments were destroyed and vandalized at Union Cemetery. Members in the Jewish community wonder if this was an attack on them during their holiest time of the year.

The Historic Union Cemetery has been hit once again, this time someone vandalized 25 Jewish graves. As the Jewish New Year approaches this has put the community in a deep mourn and wonder who would do this.

When the property managers closed the cemetery grounds Monday night, they tell me everything was fine. But, Tuesday morning was different. They found that someone had desecrated over 20 head stones and monuments in the cemetery's Jewish burial grounds.

Griselda Hurtado Chief Executive Officer Union Cemetery said "I've been here roughly 10 years and this is the biggest one I've seen in my time. There were a couple monuments that were affected also at union cemetery. It's hard because we try to maintain it as much as we can."

With the recent start of the Jewish new year known as Rosh Hashanah, followed by the observance of Yom Kuppur, Members of the Jewish community wonder if this was a coincidence...or...was it something else?

Jonathan Klein Rabbi at Temple Beth El said "This is horrifying! The word we use is desecration and that means to remove holiness. Every one of these stones represent a life that we lost on the way to see this is almost like having them spit upon. It's just utterly enraging and we just don't know who would do this."

Irene Pursel Congregation of B'nai Jacob & President of the Synagogue said "You picked a really bad time to do this, even though you don't understand the time frame. You did this in part of the holiest time in the year. Not only for the Jewish people but for humanity itself."

Rabbi Klein tells me his community is strong-willed and this won't knock their beliefs but only make them stronger.

"We know that this happens and we keep going. We don't let these things slow us down. We're not going to change who we are…we are Jews, and as Jews that's what we do." said Klein

Property managers are asking if you know anything to reach out to Bakersfield Police Department at (661)-327-7111.

