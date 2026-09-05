Music fills Bakersfield classrooms as Prop. 28 funding brings arts education to students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Music is filling classrooms across the Bakersfield City School District, thanks to funding from Proposition 28.

Passed three years ago by voters, Proposition 28 guarantees an estimated $800 million to $1 billion every year for arts and music education in public and charter schools.

At Myra Noble Elementary, second grader Velyna Tirado said the classes help her learn how to talk to her peers and teachers more easily.

"My favorite part was being with my teacher. She is super nice, and I love to learn."

Her teacher, Abigail Harris, said the goal is for students to carry on a passion for creativity.

"It makes you feel like you're doing something meaningful and I want them to feel like they have meaning in class and throughout their lives when they become musicians."

Shawn Rader, a music teacher at Jefferson Elementary, said he has noticed a positive change in his students.

"Hearing some piano chords and its just you know it ignites your listening skills immediately and causes you to pay attention."

The district's goals go beyond the arts. Officials hope the programs help boost attendance, strengthen students' attention spans, and make learning enjoyable.

Michael Stone said students in music programs are already seeing results.

"In our music program at junior high and middle school level have higher attendance rates than non-music students."

Stone said he is working to bring that impact down to the elementary school level in hopes of making a consistent difference.

Proposition 28, arts education funding, music education, Bakersfield City School District, Myra Noble Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, California schools, student attendance, arts in schools, public school funding

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