My Spot Downtown Grill and partners are feeding the students of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — My Spot Downtown Grill, Valley Strong, & US Foods are providing free meals to college students during the midterm season. On Saturday they will give out free burgers & fries with college ID.



Around 500 burgers will be made for students and for community members

Cactus Blossom Studio will be giving out free haircuts to students.

Valley Strong Credit Union will help students with starting a checking accounts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

College midterms are here and my spot downtown grill are motivating students to finish the semester strong. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter, on Saturday my spot is offering good food and fresh cuts!

My Spot Downtown Grill , US Foods, Valley Strong Credit Union, and Cactus Blossom Studio are teaming up to give college students an much needed moral boost on Saturday during.

Tim Simanek District Sale Manager US Foods said "So Saturday from 10-2, here at My Spot they are going to be giving away smash burgers. A free meal and drinks. Valley Strong Credit Union will be here helping students sign up for a checking account. Basically just giving back to the community."

US Foods Donated 500 Burgers towards My Spot to help them provide food for the students.

"Its all about giving back to the community, we don't be that broad liner in town that just takes we want to be someone that cares about the community, somebody that care about the community, we care about keeping local restaurants here." said Simanek

Veronica Martinez tells me she knows what its like to be a college student and how a little bit of help can have a big impact.

Veronica Martinez Manager of My Spot Downtown Grill said "One being a college student and knowing how rough it can be to pay for books, pay for classes when they come out of pocket, to pay for everything I need to pay for. Just getting a free meal on top of that feels a little more motivating to keep going. I think for college students it helps get that message across just keep going you're almost there."

While the event is going on Cactus Blossom Studio will also be offering free hair cuts to the attendees. This event is to give students a break from studying and a meal to start off the day.

"You cant miss out on a free smash burger. That's like the perfect way to get your Saturday going." said Martinez

All you need to do is show your student ID card at the register.

This is their first year hosting the food giveaway for students but they plan to bring it back soon. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



