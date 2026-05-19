National child safety expert to host virtual seminar on online risks facing youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A national expert on child exploitation and online safety is bringing a virtual seminar to Bakersfield aimed at helping parents, caregivers and professionals better understand the dangers children face online.

Heidi Olsen, a sexual assault nurse examiner and anti-trafficking educator, said modern child exploitation often looks different from traditional perceptions of trafficking and abuse.

According to Olsen, vulnerable populations — including foster youth, unhoused individuals and children exposed to online harms — are frequently overlooked when addressing exploitation risks.

Olsen also warned that advances in artificial intelligence are creating new threats for children and families. She pointed to emerging technology that can generate fake sexually explicit images using ordinary photographs shared online.

“A parent might post an innocent first day of school picture of their child, and people can take those photos and create pornography now so easily,” Olsen said.

Olsen said another growing concern is the increase in child-on-child sexual assault, which she said is rising globally alongside greater exposure to online content and pornography.

The seminar is being hosted by Seek Truth Not Illusion, a local organization that provides crisis support and assistance to families in need. It's happening Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and is open to anyone who wishes to register.

Registration information for the virtual event is available on the organization’s website.

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