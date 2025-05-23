NATIONAL MISSING CHILDREN’S DAY: Local officers share child safety tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This Sunday marks National Missing Children's Day– a time when local law enforcement shares valuable tips on how parents can keep their kids safe.



Only 1% of missing children cases involve non-family members, according to the NCMEC.

Officials share how you can gear up your kids with the tools they need to stay safe.

If your child goes missing, don’t hesitate to call 911.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sergeant Eric Celedon of the Bakersfield Police Department stresses that open communication is essential.

“It’s important at a young age that you develop those relationships with your children so they feel open and comfortable in providing parents with some of that uncomfortable information that usually involves people who commit these kinds of crimes,” said Celedon.

Lori Meza with the Kern County Sheriff's Office emphasizes the importance of setting clear boundaries.

“Let your kids know that these boundaries are there for a reason,” says Meza, “It’s not because you’re in trouble, it’s not because… we don’t want you to have fun.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), parents should focus on awareness and education as primary prevention strategies.

“When you have little ones, make sure that they know their full name, make sure they know their address, their phone number, make sure they know how to call 9-1-1,” said Meza.

Research shows that the most common 'lures' used by suspects include: telling the child to do something, offering money or candy, offering a ride, and asking questions.

However, the traditional message of "stranger danger" is no longer sufficient.

Leemie Kahng-Sofer, the executive director of case management for the NCMEC says, “There’s so much internet activity and there are discussions to be had about their online presence.”

“Nowadays we have devices, no one’s getting kidnapped at a park anymore,” said Meza. “They’re getting kidnapped through coercion because they met someone on a device.”

To enhance safety, be mindful as your child leaves the house.

“It’s one of those things that we don’t want parents to have to be prepared for, but have a most recent photograph of the child,” said Kahng-Sofer.

Meza adds, “Get in the habit of paying attention to what your children put on in the morning, whatever clothes they’re wearing. If your child goes missing you wanna know what they’re wearing, you wanna be able to provide an accurate description.”

While law enforcement stands ready to help, they remind us that safety is a collective effort.

“Keeping our children safe really is a shared responsibility,” said Sgt. Celedon. “The police department has a responsibility in reuniting these families, but the families and friends also play a vital role in keeping our children safe.”

Time is of the essence, they warn.

KCSO invites those with questions or wanting them to partner with the community to contact their Community Relations Unit at 661-391-7559 or email communityrelations@kernsheriff.org.

Additional resources and conversation points are available on the NCMEC website.

Remember the four rules of personal safety:

Check first Take a friend Say no to strangers Always inform a trusted adult.

If your child goes missing, don’t hesitate to call 911.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

