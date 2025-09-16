BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — September is National Preparedness Month, a time set aside each year to remind us all to be ready for the unexpected.

From unpredictable earthquakes and fast-moving wildfires to power outages, you can never be too prepared for an emergency.

"Have a to-go kit ready. You want to have some water, food, some basic medications. So if you have to leave because there is a fire and evacuation, you can pick up your bag and just go," said Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross.

Huge says along with keeping a to-go kit in your home, you should also keep one inside your vehicle. In case you need to evacuate, Huge advises keeping your gas tanks filled.

"I have seen where people didn't have enough gas, so they had to leave their car at the side of the road and jump in somebody else's vehicle to survive," said Huge.

Important items for a to-go kit include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight with extra batteries, a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio, an external charger for your phone, and a first aid kit.

"In my first aid kit, I have some antibiotic solution, I have Band-Aids, I have a little alcohol wipe, just for small cuts and things. Of course, if anything is larger, you're going to call 911 to seek medical attention right away," said Huge.

With the state of California experiencing hundreds and sometimes thousands of earthquakes each year, Huge says people should keep a pair of shoes next to their bed to avoid stepping on broken glass.

"If you're not in bed, get under a heavy structure, a coffee table, away from glass, hold on, protect your head until the shaking stops," said Huge.

To be notified of critical alerts for weather and other natural disasters, download the Red Cross app, which also provides the nearest Red Cross shelter.

"We are prepared 24 hours a day, seven days a week and every day of the year to respond to any type of disaster," said Huge.

Huge says it's crucial to listen to your local emergency management teams. If you're told to evacuate, then you need to evacuate.

