Nationwide ICE billboard campaign reaches Bakersfield

If you’ve driven around Bakersfield recently, you may have noticed this an ICE related billboard. It’s part of a nationwide campaign, and it’s sending a strong message about federal immigration spending.

The message is clear, the billboards allege that ICE cruelty is costing taxpayers 28 billion dollars.

“We really want folks to feel that anger and even fear so that they can channel that into some of the organizing thats happening across the county,” said Programs director for MiJente Support Committee Jorge Gutierrez.

Jorge Gutierrez with the Arizona based non profit advocacy group called, "Mijente Support Committee" says they placed 200 billboards across the country, nine in Bakersfield, hoping to catch the eyes of thousands.

“This is one way to grab peoples attention, right, for them to start paying attention and thinking about like hey there’s a lot of money going into ICE and why is that,” said Gutierrez.

With president Donald trump signing his “One Big Beautiful Bill” into office in 2025, ICE has become the largest federal funded agency with a budget of $75 billion spanned over four years.

At least 3 people nationwide have been killed by ICE agents during immigration enforcement actions.

On March 5, President Trump fired Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reportedly over her handling of immigration enforcement.

Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta foundation says with kern county housing three ICE detention centers, it’s critical to share these messages locally.

“It’s a big deal in what were facing in kern county so that means money of our own neighbors have been kidnapped and folks that are coming from other regions that are being incarcerated in concentration camps here in our local area,” said Chavez.

Rather than the billions on ICE, Gutierrez believes the money should instead go toward healthcare, which has faced major budget cuts.

The billboards are expected to remain up for the next four weeks, continuing what organizers call an important, and at times difficult conversation.

