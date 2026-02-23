Nearly 1 in 4 married Californians say they can’t afford divorce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly 24% of married Californians say they want a divorce but can't afford one, according to a new study — and a Bakersfield legal document assistant says the financial barriers are more complicated than many people realize.

The study, from Henderson & Henderson Attorneys at Law, estimates 3.4 million people in California are staying married due to financial pressure.

Patti Johnson, owner of Divorce City 911 in Bakersfield, said many couples separate but never complete the legal process because they cannot afford an attorney. She said others attempt to file on their own — and that is often where the process breaks down.

"If they're using attorneys, it could cost that easily 20 thousand each side, if they're not going to be able to come to an agreement and they have to go through the trial process," Johnson said.

Johnson said the initial court paperwork may seem manageable, but once couples reach the disclosure stage, mistakes can lead to repeated court rejections.

"It's not their fault; the court lets them think it's easy. They don't tell them that it's hard, they just let them think it's easy, and it's not, and they get in a big mess," Johnson said.

For couples who hire attorneys, retainer fees may start around $8,500. In contested divorces that go to trial, costs rise quickly, with attorneys billing hundreds of dollars per hour.

Johnson said that when couples can agree on parenting plans and asset division and put the agreement in writing, the process becomes significantly less expensive and less combative.

"They need to be able to work together to do it. Otherwise, these attorneys are going to take them to trial and let the judge determine what's going to happen in their lives," Johnson said.

Johnson also noted that custody arrangements can be modified later — something many parents do not realize — and that lengthy court battles often cost far more than expected.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

