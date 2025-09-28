Nearly 200 protesters march against ICE detention conditions in largest demonstration in four years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Immigrant rights groups held their largest protest in four years on Saturday, marching from the Bakersfield Museum of Art to the Mesa Verde ICE Detention Center to protest what they claim are inhumane conditions at ICE facilities in Kern County.

Close to 200 people participated in the march, all with the same purpose of raising awareness about detention conditions and immigration enforcement practices.

Reverend Deborah Lee with Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity said this year's protest drew significantly more participants than previous demonstrations.

"Given the context of the racial profiling and the ice attacks on our communities, we have called for a much larger gathering," Lee said.

The protesters are also highlighting concerns about the facilities' impact on local communities and resources.

"We're hearing from local neighbors that they don't want these immigration detention centers either. The way that they are stressing out the local water issues, the infrastructure, and a waste of our taxpayer dollars," Lee said.

Among the marchers was Valeria, who asked not to be shown on camera. Her youngest son is currently detained at the CoreCivic facility in California City.

"It's unjust… there's so much injustice happening," Valeria said.

She struggled to hold back tears as she spoke about her family's situation and made an emotional plea to immigration officers.

"I just ask the ICE officers to please have compassion… they get to go home to their families and we're here without knowing what's going to happen," Valeria said.

Valeria's son faces a crucial hearing that will determine his future in the United States.

"This Monday he's going to have his hearing I hope to God that the judge lets my son go free," Valeria said.

Lee expressed satisfaction with the turnout and community support for their cause.

"It is really encouraging to see so many people from across the state to be," Lee said.

The group plans to continue their protests on Sunday in front of the CoreCivic facility in California City, which is currently the largest ICE facility in the state.

