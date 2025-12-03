Nearly half of U.S. trucking schools face possible shutdowns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly half of the nation's truck-driving schools could be shutting down soon, after a federal review found that many aren't meeting training requirements.

The review from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows that about 44% of the 16,000 truck driving programs across the country may not be meeting basic standards.

On Monday, the department announced plans to revoke certification for almost 3,000 schools that aren't complying with training standards.

But some don't believe it's a bad thing.

Dave Laut, president of the Bakersfield Trucking Association, says the move is necessary and will filter out programs that cut corners and put unprepared drivers on the road.

"Make sure they have qualified instructors, make sure they have proper training, make sure they have the proper trucks. So we like it, that is what we are looking for. We want to make sure that someone can look at the system," Laut said.

Laut says there are about 10-15 local trucking schools. He adds he isn't aware of any schools in Kern County facing shutdown warnings, but several programs, including his own, the Union Truck Driving School, have been notified they will be audited.

"We want to make sure they do the proper job, they do a proper inquiry," Laut said.

The crackdown on trucking schools is part of the government's push to ensure that all CDL drivers are qualified. This comes after a Florida truck driver made an illegal U-turn, causing a crash that killed three people in August.

"It's very important, with urgency, to close those gaps, that way we minimize any deaths on the road due to trucking," said Jorge Alcala, a CDL instructor for the Union Truck Driving School.

Alcala agrees that holding programs accountable for their standards will lead to safer roads.

"Because it's always good to weed out the bad from the good," Alcala said.

Alcala and Laut aren't worried about the trucking industry being impacted - but understand it might be difficult for some schools to meet the training requirements.

"I think any school can turn it around, given the proper time and guidance," Alcala said.

The Transportation Department says schools have 30 days to fix the issues or lose their certification.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

