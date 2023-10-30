Neighborhoods find Halloween hot-spots through social media

Video shows local Halloween setups, various spooky decorations, and a preview of the Nextdoor "Treat Map" feature.

Local residents who are looking to keep the tradition of trick-or-treating alive are taking to social media to share Halloween hot-spots. On Nextdoor, residents can opt-in to be featured on the neighborhood app's "Treat Map".

Halloween is synonymous with costumes, candy, and of course trick-or-treating, but it seems in recent years, more and more are opting out of traditional trick-or-treating in favor of alternative Halloween events.

“I have noticed a lot of trunk-or-treating seems to be happening, those type of things, but we like to keep this tradition alive," said Amanda Torres, a trick-or-treat enthusiast in Northwest Bakersfield.

Torres and her family are avid Halloween practitioners and to promote their home as a welcomed stop for trick-or-treaters, they’re opting for a modern twist of "keeping the lights on" and that’s through their Nextdoor "Treat Map."

“How are you going to get to know your neighbors better than trick-or-treating and coming by?" she said. "That’s how we met most of our neighbors on our street.”

The Nextdoor "Treat Map" is an interactive local guide where you can let your neighbors know how you plan to celebrate Halloween, whether you’re handing out candy, showing off you’re spookiest decor, or both.

“Even here, I’m not going to have my porch light on per se, so that treat map is a bonus," said Christine Clendenen, another Northwest "Treat Mapper".

Clendenen opted-in for the "Treat Map" because she didn’t want her porch lights outshining her front yard display. She hopes this feature will bring more trick-or-treaters to her front doorstep.

"Last year we had a lot more trick-or-treaters then we’ve had in previous years so I’m hoping this year we can beat out last year," she said.

In addition to sharing a location, neighbors can also shares photos, a description, or their favorite haunts to hit. Once you’ve planned out your perfect Halloween night, Torres want to remind neighbors to take the time and enjoy every stop.

“I feel like we’ve kind of lost that as community, of being that tight-knit," she said. "Trick-or-treating kind of brings us together."

