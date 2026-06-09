Neighbors react to hit-and-run and shooting incident near Panorama Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What started as a large overnight gathering at Panorama Park ended with a woman seriously injured. Authorities say the victim was hit by a vehicle leaving the scene and later discovered to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Neighbors who live along Panorama Drive say late-night gatherings, speeding cars, and reckless behavior have become all too common. “Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, almost daily. Ya know, they wake us up with their loud music at 2,3 in the morning, and I don't want to go out there and say anything, I don't want to get shot. I got a family," from an anonymous neighbor.

According to the Bakersfield Police, officers were called to Panorama Drive and River Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Saturday, after receiving a 9-1-1 call with unknown circumstances. When officers arrived, they found a woman with major injuries.

Investigators say the violence began during a large gathering at Panorama Park when a physical altercation pushed numerous people into the roadway. Police say the victim was standing in the roadway when a light-colored coupe headed west on Panorama Drive hit her, then took off without stopping. Moments later, investigators say gunfire broke out in the area. Turns out the woman who was hit by the car had also been shot. Police say that the wound was not life-threatening, and they do not believe she was the intended target.

Pablo Ibarra is another neighbor who lives on Panorama Drive, and he says, “Outside my house, people are getting shot up and stuff it does get me kind of nervous because what if a bullet ricochets or maybe they're aiming somewhere and it somehow gets inside our house and breaks a window.”

For neighbors, Saturday's violence is part of a troubling pattern. They say speeding, street racing, and large gatherings continue to create dangerous conditions in the area. “Something needs to change. because if we can do something to eliminate those measures that are putting my home in danger, my family in danger, and we personally had a bullet go through our camper. We personally had a harsh go through my home in my yard, almost in my home. It's sad, I love living here, but this is now making me feel almost like I have to leave because no one is doing anything about it,” Jessica said.

In August of 2025, 17-year-old Brody Davis was shot and killed near the same intersection. In 2024, Ronald Josue Rivera Hernandez was also killed nearby.

Now, residents are calling for increased patrols and stronger enforcement before someone else gets hurt. “They're mostly coming around 10:30 at night and partying with loud music, doing donuts, speeding, racing, and that's got to stop because they're going to end up killing someone, just like these last 3 shootings we've had. we've had 2 killings, and this lady that just got shot and run over. It's just sad.

Neighbors say they hope this latest incident serves as a wake-up call before another tragedy unfolds.

The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made.

Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation remains active, Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the shooting to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

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