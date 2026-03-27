Neighbors react to woman stabbed to death at her East Bakersfield Apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was found stabbed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in east Bakersfield, in what police are investigating as a homicide.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to Shadow Ridge Apartment Homes after reports of suspicious activity.

Video recorded by residents shows police arriving at the complex and going door-to-door as they searched for information.

Authorities said officers located a woman inside an apartment suffering from stab wounds.

She later died from her injuries.

Neighbor Lori Kub said she initially believed the situation was a medical emergency.

“First when I peeked out my window I thought it was somebody who wasn’t maybe feeling well,” Kub said.

Residents described the complex as typically quiet, making the incident especially alarming.

“Very little of anything goes on here it’s a very quiet, very nice place to live. What we had last night was very, very tragic,” said David Reed, who lives nearby.

Authorities said Victor Farias was involved in a domestic violence-related assault at the apartment complex.

He was later located near Tehachapi around 11 p.m. following a hit-and-run crash, according to Bakersfield police.

Christine Camero, another neighbor, said the victim appeared to be part of a quiet family.

“A quiet family, and she was a mom of two daughters,” Camero said.

Some residents were unaware of the incident until later.

Rodrigo Rodriguez, who has lived at the complex for three years, said he had not known of anything similar happening there before.

“Not to my knowledge this has been pretty quiet neighborhood,” Rodriguez said.

Property management at the apartment complex declined to comment.

Police have not released the identity of the victim the investigation remains ongoing as PBD is searching for the suspect.

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