New affordable housing and senior center coming to East Bakersfield in $27M project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A project years in the making will soon transform a site in East Bakersfield into a new affordable housing community and senior center.

The $27 million project is a partnership between the Housing Authority of the County of Kern and the Bakersfield Senior Center.

The development will turn an empty lot into the new Bakersfield Senior Center Affordable Housing & Facility, bringing 36 affordable apartment homes for seniors, along with a community-centered facility designed to support healthy and independent living through wellness programs, educational opportunities, nutritious meals, supportive services, and spaces for social connection.

The project began with an idea from lifetime Bakersfield resident Lilli Parker, executive director of the Bakersfield Senior Center, who believed there weren't enough resources in the East Bakersfield area for the elderly community.

"Today I am so honored; this is a legacy for me," Parker said.

"I knew if the building could get built, the services would come with it as well; it means so much because we can do more now over many years by this facility being built," Parker said.

The groundbreaking ceremony drew a packed crowd, including longtime East Bakersfield residents who say the community has waited years for this kind of investment and revitalization.

"I have seen our seniors, our elders, as we refer to them, as being resource deficient," resident Ucedrah Ozby said. "This has been very meaningful to talk to them and find out what their needs are."

Funding for the project was secured through several public and private partnerships, including support from Congressman David Valadao's office.

Construction began last month with the demolition of the previous center. Crews are now preparing for the next phase, with a ribbon-cutting planned for February 2028.

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