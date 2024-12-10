Watch Now
New Bakersfield CHP Commander talks about his background, focus, and plans for post

Captain Gil Peirsol takes over for Vince Pagano as commander of the CHP Bakersfield office. A 28-year veteran of the department, he going to focus on bringing down the area's traffic fatalities.
  • Captain Gil Peirsol comes to Bakersfield from the Mariposa area
  • He joined the CHP in 1997 and spent nearly half of his career in the Fresno area
  • Peirsol has served for more than 27 years in the department

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Captain Gil Peirsol was named the new commander in the Bakersfield area on Oct. 31st, replacing Vince Pagano who retired.
He's no stranger to the Central Valley having spent nearly half of his 28 years in Fresno.
Peirsol joined 23ABC to talk about his focus for the Bakersfield area, beginning with bringing down the number of fatal accidents.

