New Bakersfield Toys for Tots director aims to collect at least 3 toys per child this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The collection room at Toys for Tots in Bakersfield is mostly empty right now, but new director Jerry Apple says he hopes it will be filled with donations before Christmas.

"We do it because of that child. There's no better feeling than seeing that smile on that kid's face when they get that toy," Apple said.

With toy donations starting Oct. 1, Apple says the organization is already receiving items within the first 24 hours.

"Tons of people would form a line out the door ...people would come in full of toys...and that's why I fell in love with it," Apple said.

What started as a small interest for Apple grew into a passion — giving back to a community in need, with last year's donations reaching 37,000 children.

"My biggest goal this year is to try to get at least three toys per kid," Apple said.

Alongside each gift, Toys for Tots adds a book to each bundle, which the organization says helps keep students reading, even through the holidays.

While Apple's goal is to reach more children each year, he says the outreach number each year can look different.

Families who would like to receive gifts can check the Toys for Tots website for a sign-up list, available in both English and Spanish.

Unopened toy donations can be dropped off at the Toys for Tots location at 3201 F St.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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