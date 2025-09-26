New bill could ban nonstick cookware

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing Senate Bill 682, which would ban the sale of nonstick cookware and other kitchen products containing certain chemicals known as PFAS if signed into law. The governor has until October 12 to decide whether to sign or veto the measure.

Supporters of the bill say PFAS — sometimes called "forever chemicals" — are linked to health and environmental risks, and that California should take steps to limit exposure to these substances.

However, the cookware industry is pushing back against the proposed legislation.

"We feel that the cookware industry has been unfairly singled out, and so, we're at this point seeking a veto from Governor Newsom," Steve Burns said.

Burns is president of the Cookware Sustainability Alliance and argues that the chemical used on nonstick cookware called polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, is a particular type of chemical found in PFAS that's used in many products, including pacemakers.

"It's a material that's been used for decades because it's very inert, and very safe, and it's been approved by the United States Federal Drug Administration," Burns said.

He argues the legislation goes too far, banning not just pots and pans but also items like coffee makers, cutting boards, and even equipment used in restaurants. Burns says the bill could hurt California's food industry and economy.

"The economic cost to the household and to the food industry at a time when neither one of those groups needs it, because again, we don't believe this is based in science, is significant, and this is not the year that California needs to add additional costs to individuals in this state," Burns said.

