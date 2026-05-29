New CalFresh work rules set to impact thousands across Kern County on June 1st

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Beginning Monday, June 1, new CalFresh requirements will take effect across California, potentially impacting thousands of residents in Kern County who rely on food assistance programs to make ends meet.

Under the new rules tied to the federal legislation known as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” able-bodied adults between the ages of 19 and 64 must now work or complete volunteer service for at least 20 hours per week or 80 hours each month in order to maintain eligibility for CalFresh benefits.

For Bakersfield resident Gabriele Doe, the new mandate adds another layer of stress during an already difficult period in her life.

“On top of trying to just survive, now I’ve got to do something else just to qualify for food,” Doe said. “It’s just like….(Sigh.)”

Doe says she has relied on CalFresh assistance for more than a decade while navigating chronic health issues and searching for stable employment.

She worries the new requirements could make it even harder for people in vulnerable situations to receive help.

“That’s concerning if that’s what’s going to qualify or disqualify people,” Doe said. “And on top of that, I’ve been trying to find a job, and everybody knows the job market is… not great.”

She says her chronic illness eventually forced her to leave her job entirely.

“I had to quit my job because of how my chronic illness has impacted my ability to work,” she explained.

Community leaders warn Doe’s situation is far from unique.

Kelly Lowery with Community Action Partnership of Kern says nearly 30,000 Kern County residents could be affected by the expanded work requirements tied to both CalFresh and Medicaid eligibility.

“What we’re finding is that about a third of the entire caseload of CalFresh recipients are being disenrolled as a result of the new work requirements,” Lowery said.

Advocates fear the changes could place additional strain on local food assistance programs and nonprofit organizations already operating with limited resources.

“Unfortunately, that means more people are going to have to rely on the charitable food system the food bank and all of our community partners and that’s going to put even more pressure on resources that are already stretched thin,” Lowery added.

Despite growing concerns, local organizations are mobilizing to help residents remain eligible for assistance.

Community Action Partnership of Kern has partnered with United Way and the Kern County Department of Human Services to create a volunteer collaborative designed to connect residents with qualifying volunteer opportunities.

“We’re trying to address that by creating a volunteer collaborative that connects nonprofits and organizations with volunteer opportunities,” said Eric Arias.

According to organizers, more than 100 local organizations have already joined the initiative, though community leaders say additional support and participation are still needed.

For residents like Doe, the uncertainty surrounding the new rules remains overwhelming.

“Everybody is already struggling with what we have, and then getting cuts on top of that,” she said. “Twenty dollars, fifty dollars what is somebody supposed to do with fifty dollars? Even one hundred?”

Residents seeking assistance or information about volunteer opportunities that may help maintain CalFresh eligibility are encouraged to contact Community Action Partnership of Kern or visit the resources provided by local agencies.

You can scan this QR code if you want to join or sign up to volunteer.

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