New details in torture, murder case involving Kern County 8-year-old

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic descriptions of child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.)

23ABC obtained the probable cause declarations and offense report which allege that a father and step-mother tortured and murdered and 8-year-old child in an hotel in northwest Bakersfield.

The probable cause declaration alleges that Ray Mata Jr. and Graciela Bustamante worked in tandem over a two day period "pouring scalding hot water" over Genesis Mata burning her body. The offense report indicates she had, "massive blistering and extensive burns on her face, head, genital, stomach, arms, and legs," and fingernails on one of her hands had been separated at the skin.

Mata's body was found by police in a bathtub of a La Quinta hotel the family had been living in after a welfare check was called in to BPD.

The report also points to another victim, an 11-year-old, who is reported as having injuries to their face and head, as well as scarring on various parts of their body.

The report includes interviews with both Mata Jr. and Bustamante regarding the girl's death, both offering conflicting statements where each placed blame on the other person. Investigators wrote that Bustamante told them that Mata Jr. would beat the children with charging cables and wire hangers, and she would leave to go to the pool of the hotel where they were staying.

According to written testimony from an officer, Bustamante told them she'd been allowing Mata to abuse the children for months.

The report indicates that Child Protective Services were contacted by BPD investigators for a records check, revealing an active case against Mata due to prior reports from school staff about a child who was consistently absent and arrived with visible bruises.

In an interview, Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Open Door Network, shared insights about the signs of child abuse that community members should be aware of, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in protecting vulnerable children.

"Very reactionary to an adult. They're going to dismiss adult adults, not look them in the eye. They might act out in class or act out in public settings. Those type of behavioral outburst or behavioral reluctances are very common in child abuse situations. There's also going to be family dynamics. You might notice that a mother and child or father and child aren't close. They don't seem to want to communicate with one another. You might notice in a public setting, there's lots of yelling, the way they grab the child, those are all potential signs and red flags," said Skidmore.

Both Mata Jr. and Bustamante pleaded not guilty to various felony accusations including first degree murder, torture, child cruelty and aggravated mayhem. They are both due back in court on August 14. Protective orders have been issued for the seven other children involved.

