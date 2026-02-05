New details surrounding the lockdown at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details have emerged surrounding the lockdown at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, prompting ongoing concerns from students about campus safety and emergency communication.

Students returned to campus Wednesday still processing the events, with many saying they were left confused by how the situation was handled.

Sophomore Ariana Tapia said the incident highlighted a need for better preparedness across campus.

“As soon as possible, I feel like there should be some sort of drill put in place for us and more training for teachers,” Tapia said. “Some professors didn’t know how to go about the situation, and some didn’t take it seriously. Some students did not feel protected.”

Other students, however, felt the response from faculty and staff was appropriate given the circumstances.

Ruby Mora described how campus security quickly stepped in after alerts were issued.

“I was coming out of this building right here, and once I was about right here, that’s when I got a notification,” Mora said. “A bunch of security guards motioned students to get inside.”

According to Bakersfield College President Dr. Stacy Pfluger, the college followed Bakersfield Police Department protocols after receiving a threat earlier that morning.

“Before 11 a.m., we received an anonymous phone call with a somewhat vague threat — it was both a shooting and a bomb threat,” Dr. Pfluger said.

She explained that alerts are sent out once information is verified, directing students and employees to check emails, text messages, and Canvas for updates and instructions.

“When we get information, we share that out with students and employees through different mediums with information about what to do,” Pfluger said. “We provided the alert and instructions.”

Despite receiving the alert, student Emiliano Serna believes communication could be improved.

He wants clearer and unified system to ensure everyone receives information at the same time.

“Some people were getting emails, some were finding out through Instagram, some through WhatsApp,” Serna said. “If there was one clear mode of communication maybe speakers or more teacher awareness that would be really helpful, because some didn’t know what was happening.”

The incident serves as a reminder for students to ensure they are properly signed up to receive campus alerts and to speak with a faculty adviser if they are unsure how to receive emergency notifications.

