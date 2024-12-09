New District 2 Supervisor Chris Parlier sits down with 23ABC

Chris Parlier wins election to District 2 Supervisor's seat

Former Bakersfield City Councilmember collected 31.77% of the vote

Six candidates were vying for the seat left vacant by Zack Scrivner

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County elections division announced the certification of the November 2024 results, and one of the more hotly contested races was for District 2 Supervisor.

Six candidates were vying for the seat left vacated by Zack Scrivner, with all receiving a respectable number of votes.

Former Bakersfield City Councilmember Chris Parlier emerged on top with nearly 32 percent of the vote.

He sat down with me on Monday morning to talk about the election and his initial plans for the area he now represents.

