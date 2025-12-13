New Grant Brings Hope for Long-Neglected Southeast Bakersfield Neighborhoods

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Walking through Southeast Bakersfield, the signs of neglect are hard to miss. Streets are dimly lit, sidewalks are cracked, and everyday trips can be dangerous for children and seniors alike. But a new state grant could mark a turning point for the community.

“I’m Chantaye Imani, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter,” residents hear as conversations shift from frustration to cautious optimism. Neighbors say this funding could finally bring streetlights, safer sidewalks, and long-overdue relief.

Bakersfield native Emprezz Nontzikelelo also known as Miss Empress — has watched her neighborhood change over the years.

“We loved driving through we used to hang out at this park,” she recalled.

As someone who grew up in the area, she has become a strong advocate for safer streets, better lighting, and overall improvements in Southeast Bakersfield.

“There is a lot of deterioration that has taken place now over the years since I became an adult,” she said.

Now, the City of Bakersfield is investing in change. The city recently secured a $7.3 million grant from the Strategic Growth Council, in addition to $2 million awarded two years ago. The funding will support infrastructure improvements in Southeast Bakersfield an effort city leaders say is long overdue.

City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales says he has seen firsthand how unsafe conditions affect daily life.

“I saw too many families walking in the dark on their way home,” Gonzales said. “I saw people coming back from work, groceries in hand, trying to reach their front doors while parking on the street in total darkness.”

The funding will be directed toward the Southeast Strong Initiative, a project Gonzales says is already underway and focused on serving undeserved neighborhoods.

Plans include affordable housing, community gardens, energy-efficiency projects such as solar power for homes, and a jobs training program aimed at preparing local residents for work.

With many residents lacking reliable transportation, improving neighborhood streets remains a major priority.

“So why 4th Street?” I asked.

Gonzales explained that the street serves as a vital connector.

“Number one, it’s important because of the two schools, the churches, and the people who live on 4th Street,” he said. “But more than that, it’s not just 4th Street. There are so many other neighborhood streets that need improvement.”

The focus will be on safer road infrastructure, with projects expanding beyond 4th Street to include continued improvements at the senior center, Lowell Park, and other community spaces.

Longtime advocates like Emprezz say they’re ready to see the work begin.

“Every neighborhood, every community is getting properly served — not neglected,” she said.

The City of Bakersfield is currently accepting community input on what Southeast Bakersfield residents say they need most.

Here is more information on South East Bakersfield Strong.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

