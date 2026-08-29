New head coach for CSUB Women's Basketball team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB has announced a new head coach for its women’s basketball team. While the coach may be new to the position, they’re certainly no stranger to the CSUB campus.

For Ray Alvarado, this moment isn’t exactly a first; it’s more like the next step in a journey that’s been years in the making.

Alvarado spent the 2025-2026 season at CSUB as associate head coach before stepping in as interim head coach this spring.

Now, he’s officially taking the reins.

“I think I can bring stability, leadership, a sense of culture,” said Alvarado.

That experience is something Alvarado has been building for nearly three decades.

Before arriving in Bakersfield, Alvarado tells me he transformed programs at Hawai’i Pacific University and spent 13 years as head coach at College of the Sequoias.

“I just want to bring in just really a strong culture of students athletes that are going to go to class, work hard in the classroom, work hard in the court, and be just family type environment for them and hopefully get some wins,” said Alvarado.

A proud Central Valley native, Alvarado says one of his top priorities is building a powerhouse rooted in local talent. He has already recruited 15 new players, including several standouts from the Central Valley.

“I feel like he’s pretty black and white with everyone which is what we need here and just he’s ready to get the job done and eager to get it done, so I feel like that’s exactly what we need,” said CSUB Women’s Basketball player Nseije Ortiz.

To get a sneak peak of the team and its new coach, you can come down to the Icardo Center on campus on September 24 for a meet the team event.

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