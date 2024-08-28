New Indoor Trampoline Park coming to the City of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sky Zone has its eyes set on the City of Bakersfield. This high flying, family orientated facility welcomes all ages. They hope to have its grand opening in the first quarter of 2026.



Coming to the City of Bakersfield in 2026

Welcomes all ages, has indoor dodge ball, basketball, slides and more!

Two memberships, one allows access to some of the facility. The other allows you to access everything!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new business is planning to jump into Bakersfield. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Sky Zone is an indoor playground and trampoline park for all ages. I spoke with a current Sky Zone owner who tells me his plans for the Bakersfield location.

Now, they have more than just trampolines, they have dodgeball, basketball courts, air tracks, and a warrior course.

Mohammed Zia Bakersfield location owner said "Quiet recently as you have noticed this new generation has been on their phones, a lot on their social media a lot. When they come to our park they actively use their bodies their get good exercise."

Mohammed tells me he chose Bakersfield due to the close family net community. He also wanted to bring the first location to the Central Valley.

"I saw that there was very little for kids to do there. I saw the weather gets really hot there too. So we wanted to provide an indoor facility where it's cool during summer time. I saw the need for it there, communities coming together in one facility doing their events and doing their birthday parties. All that type of stuff." said Mohammed

There are two memberships the basic pass and the elite pass. The basic membership allows active time, fuel zone discount, and members only events. The elite pass allows all of the above, and programs, party discounts, and parent perks.

Sky Zone is hoping to hold its grand opening within the first or second quarter of 2026. For 23 ABC im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



