New Information Comes To Light On Brody Davis Case

It wasn't just one fight that broke out the night of Brody Davis's death, but multiple according to recently obtained court documents. The report goes on to say that the 17 year old did in fact try to break up a fight that ultimately led to his death.

Cellphone video, livestreams, and police body cam footage showed a large group of teens in the north parking lot of Panorama Park, also known as the bluffs just after midnight on August 17.

Now, with recently obtained court documents, we have a clearer understanding of what exactly happened that night.

Initially, we knew that the reason for the call was due to a fight breaking out.

But here's what we didn't know, according to the police report, 80 to 100 people were socializing and drinking.

It also wasn't just one fight, witness statements tell us that it was multiple, and the last night of the fight broke out between two girls. the fight that 17-year-old Brody Davis of Taft stepped in to try and break up.

To quote investigators: "During the last fight, the victim tried to separate two girls. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and shot him once in the face."

The shooter was later identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Dominguez. He's charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

During an initial interview with police, it states that Dominguez first tried to deny being the shooter. To which he later confessed and said he was under the influence of inhalants and only meant to point the gun at the victim, not pull the trigger.

Documents also reveal that the day after Brody's death, Dominguez's friends had made an instagram account to quote "make fun of the victim in this case."

Meanwhile, the victim's family and friends are working to keep his memory alive.

Holding a balloon release at Buena Vista Continuation High School in Taft in his honor.

