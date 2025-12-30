New Law Gives Some Sexual Assault Survivors a Second Chance at Justice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new California law is offering renewed hope to some survivors of sexual assault, allowing them a second chance to seek justice even if their abuse occurred years ago.

The Justice for Survivors of Sexual Assault Act opens a temporary window for survivors over the age of 18 to sue their abuser, as well as any private organization that helped cover up the assault. This applies even if the statute of limitations has already expired.

For survivor and advocate Odessa Perkins, the law represents progress but also highlights gaps that still remain.

“Me being a child, you assume adults have the power and you’re supposed to listen,” Perkins said.

Perkins shared the painful reality of growing up without protection, where trust was broken and her voice silenced. She says her experiences began in childhood and continued into her late teens.

“From being touched into my late teens, I’ve been sexually assaulted, molested, raped, trafficked, groomed, and experienced domestic violence. I’ve experienced it all,” Perkins said.

Despite her trauma, Perkins has continued to fight back working on legislation aimed at combating human trafficking and supporting other survivors. She says the new law is a meaningful step forward.

“Any bill that starts somewhere is a win for survivors,” she said.

However, Perkins points out a critical limitation: the law does not apply to survivors who were assaulted as children, meaning it does not create new legal options for people like her.

“Why does this bill only apply to those 18 and older? That’s where the work still needs to be done,” Perkins said. “But I do commend those who put it forward it’s a step in the right direction.”

Another concern is the bill’s limited timeframe. Survivors will only be able to file civil lawsuits during a two-year window from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027.

“After two years, then what?” Perkins asked. “Does it just go away? What happens if someone is assaulted after that fact?”

Local data shows the urgency of the issue. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to 431 sex offense reports in unincorporated Kern County over the past two years. In Bakersfield, police responded to 474 reported sex offenses and 104 stalking cases during that same period.

When asked what justice still looks like to her, Perkins said she wants continued action.

“I want to see more spotlight on survivors and for the California Senate to keep bringing forward bills that truly help us,” she said.

Survivors who believe this law may apply to them are encouraged to speak with a qualified attorney to better understand their legal options. More information about the Justice for Survivors of Sexual Assault Act is also available on our website.

