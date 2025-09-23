New Law Opens Door to 2,000 Oil Well Permits a Year in Kern County

For decades, oil rigs have been a defining part of Kern County, shaping the local economy and way of life. Now, a new law could increase drilling activity, bringing jobs and boosting the local economy.

Senate Bill 237, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last week, gives Kern County the authority to approve 2,000 new oil well permits each year for the next ten years, offering a major boost to local drilling efforts.

Senator Shannon Grove called the bill a significant win for the county.

“I want to thank the Governor of the state of California for making sure that we get 2,000 new well permits, not side work, not reworks, we get 2,000 new drill permits every year for ten years,” said Senator Grove.

Senator Grove noted that the new law comes after a period of limited drilling, just 84 new rigs were approved statewide last year.

The bill is expected to bring more jobs, increased tax revenue, and help stabilize California’s fuel supply.

District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores emphasized the potential impact on gas prices.

“Gas is expensive in California. We have limited supply, Kern County has ample supply, we’re going to add to that,” said Supervisor Flores. “This I think is going to be encouraging for low prices.”

For years, California had severely limited oil and gas drilling in favor of developing cleaner, alternative energy. However, with gas prices potentially reaching $8 a gallon, state leaders appear to have shifted course.

“SB 237 codifies the Kern County EIR that makes all of our drilling net carbon increase. Meaning every oil well we put in the ground, there is no carbon increase whatsoever,” said Senator Grove.

While the oil industry is eager to begin operations, drilling under SB 237 is not expected to start until January 2026.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

