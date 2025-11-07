New memorial honors Kern County victims of violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An emotional tribute took place Thursday night in downtown Bakersfield as the Kern County District Attorney's Office unveiled a memorial honoring thousands of lives lost to violent crimes.

The victims' rights event displayed more than 4,400 names of those who have been wrongfully killed in Kern County over the past 150 years. Along with their names, a new monument now stands to honor their memories.

For Nicole Ramirez, the event helps keep the memory and spirit of her brother Jorge alive. Jorge Ramirez was killed nearly 13 years ago when he was shot by Bakersfield police. BPD said Ramirez was working as an informant at the time.

She says the memorial is therapeutic, allowing families to share stories with others who have experienced similar losses.

"It's a lot of sadness, but there is also a lot of healing, and I think it's amazing that our community can put this on for families like us," Ramirez said.

Tiffany Gonzalez attended to honor her husband, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2020 while on his way to work. She found comfort in connecting with other families who share similar experiences.

"You know, you think you're the only one and come to find out there's quite a few others of us that have the same feelings, same thoughts, and sometimes the same anger," Gonzalez said.

"It's good that they're all getting recognized. Most of them, probably like my husband, was a good person, didn't do nothing wrong," she said.

Another attendee, Melinda, honored her brother, who she says was murdered in 2021.

"It's amazing, because I'm here like I'm representing my brother, he will forever live, his memory will always be alive," Melinda said.

Following a candlelight vigil, attendees marched down Truxtun Avenue, many holding pictures of loved ones who died too soon.

"I'm not alone, we're all in this together, so we're all going through the same thing, different emotions, different scenarios," Melinda said.

The memorial will remain open to the public, offering a place of reflection and remembrance for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

