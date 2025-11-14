New Men’s Section Marks Major Milestone for Dress for Success Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There’s a new men’s section at Dress for Success Bakersfield, part of a major expansion for an organization long known for serving women. Boutique owners say, this isn’t just a remodel, but a celebration to new beginnings.

“It’s been a journey for me because I never thought I would let alone be in this place but be on this journey at all,” said client Audra Dawson.

After being released from prison, Audra Dawson was searching for direction. She took several courses to rebuild her life, but when she needed clothing for events and job interviews, she turned to Dress for Success Bakersfield.

“I walked out of here with three outfits and feeling like I could do anything. Being dressed professionally you don’t just feel beautiful but you look beautiful, it builds your confidence,” said Dawson.

She tells me through their compassion, she’s been able to transform herself, now attending Bakersfield College.

“Double major in sociology and psychology, my GPA is 3.75. This is not what I thought was for me, I didn’t think I was good enough for this,” said Dawson.

Dawson’s story is similar to many others who have been helped by the nonprofit, which has dressed 2,917 women since 2012. But boutique leaders noticed a need to include men as well.

“Women are wonderful we love women and we love men too and we want them to have that same empowered opportunity to go out into the workforce and feel confident,” said Vice President of the Board for Dress For Success Kari Disque.

When men’s services launched this summer, the boutique started with just one rack of clothing.

Now, the expansion features a full selection of shirts, pants, shoes and suits.

On top of this, Thursday night’s grand reopening unveiled new programs for future clients.

“We will have resume building, we are also going to launch a seminars that are going to happen monthly that are going to help with those resume building skills, it’s going to do mock interviews and we will also have the workforce development and even financial literacy,” said President of the Board for Dress For Success Diandra Ko.

As the ribbon to new beginnings was cut, Dawson says she’s hopeful others will take the same step she did.

“Give dress for success a try because for me who thought I would never be able to walk these streets again, to walk these streets again and to walk into this place and feel like I belong to a society today, that is something that is just priceless,” said Dawson.

Whether you’re looking for a new outfit or you need assistance in preparing for the job interview— dress to success is ready to lend a helping hand, call (661) 748-1809.

