New Navigation Center makes its way into East Bakersfield

Local and state leaders have come together to cut the ribbon on what they say is a first of its kind facility for Bakersfield. The Housing Navigation Center will serve as a place to bridge the gap between housing insecurity, addiction recovery and more under one roof.

"It was all about community partnerships, being able to help people navigate the system,” said Executive Director for Bakersfield Recovery Services Gilbert LaRoque.

LaRoque says although it's titled the housing navigation center, the facility isn't meant to house people at the site.

Rather, it intends to match individuals with permanent housing, meeting them where they're at.

"They're gonna come in, they're gonna fill out what we call a needs assessment and we also will cover not just their housing but all of their medical, mental health, and any other things they need to help them succeed at getting their housing,” said LaRoque.

Tuesday afternoon marked the centers opening, ran by Bakersfield Recovery Services in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and support from the California Resources Corporation.

Local, state leaders, and community members attended its opening, however they celebrated more than a facility offering housing assistance.

"CRC will be doing a cohort for job training. We'll also have workforce development, mental health wrap around services, we'll connect you with a substance abuse access hotline, we also have barbers, tattoo removal,” said LaRoque.

LaRoque says it's part of a growing effort to address homelessness and substance use together, tackling root causes while giving people the skills and stability they need to succeed on their own.

"People need a chance, people need help. You know, to be able to help, there's never enough. To help one person in front of you makes a big difference,” said LaRoque.

The Housing Navigation Center is now open and ready to serve. Anyone seeking help can contact Bakersfield Recovery Services, click here to learn more.

