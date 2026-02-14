New free program targets financial barriers to breast cancer care in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new study is taking a closer look at how financial support can help Latina breast cancer patients here in Kern County. Researchers are exploring whether financial navigation can reduce the burden of cancer care.

A breast cancer diagnosis is life-altering and for many Latina patients in Kern County, the battle extends far beyond the hospital. From bills, confusing insurance hurdles, lost income, and crushing out-of-pocket costs create a financial storm. Now, a new study is focusing on the burden, aiming to ease the strain and protect patients during treatment.

Dr. Alan Cartmell is on the Community Advisory board at the Kern County Community Foundation, and he says, “The basis of this project is to provide a financial navigator to help our patients navigate through some of the financial hardship they may encounter, so they can have a better outcome with their cancer.”

The research a partnership between the Kern County Cancer Foundation, and San Diego State University, is evaluating the program designed to help patients manage cancer-related costs.

Researchers say Latina patients can face unique barriers including language challenges, limited access to insurance, and fewer financial safety nets. The study will measure whether this hands-on guidance reduces financial hardship and improves a patient’s ability to stay on track with care.

Michelle Avila is the Executive Director for the Kern County Community Foundation, and she says, “Many Latinas in our community have faced financial challenges as well as cultural considerations. Because of those issues, they may not have had the same outcomes as others. With this, we are implementing a navigation program for every patient, no matter their background.”

The study aims to prove that this hands-on support can crush financial barriers, ease the burden, and spark better outcomes for Latina breast cancer patients in Kern County.

“Financial limitations and hardships sometimes lead patients to be unable to complete proper treatment, and then they don’t do as well. As doctors, we want our patients to have the best possible outcome in their fight against cancer. Providing financial resources helps further that goal so people can conquer their cancer,” said Dr. Cartmell.

Kern County Cancer Foundation

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

