New safety measures bring changes to Friday night football at Garces Memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday night football is set to look a bit different at Garces Memorial High School. That’s because of new safety improvements being added after a deadly shooting.

Garces Memorial High School posted to Facebook Wednesday morning, stating that new safety measures are coming to the campus regarding its football games.

For Friday's game, all attendees will undergo security screening before entering the stadium. Individuals who decline to participate in the screening process will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

The school goes on to say, “Garces will have additional staff and security personnel present for Friday’s game, with law enforcement support as appropriate, to help provide a safe environment for everyone.”

The school is also asking people to bring clear bags for safety. Diaper bags and medical items are permitted but may be inspected by staff.

The updates come days after the shooting at an Independence High School football game, killing 17-year-old Levi Brown.

Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton has released a statement as the investigation continues, stating in part, “It requires all of us, law enforcement, parents, schools, community organizations, mentors, and neighbors, working together, paying attention, recognizing warning signs, and being willing to intervene before another tragedy occurs.” Stratton ends his statement with, “Public safety is a shared responsibility, and together, we can continue building a safer Bakersfield.”

We reached out to both Garces Memorial and the Kern High School District, while Garces declined to comment, we have not heard back from KHSD as of news time.

To help with easy and fast entry, the district is asking people to show up to the gates early and have tickets ready in hand. The next game is scheduled for August 28.

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