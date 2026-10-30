New study names Bakersfield's most dangerous intersections as police expand red-light cameras

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new study has identified some of the most dangerous areas for collisions in Bakersfield, with the area around 23rd Street, 24th Street, and Chester Avenue topping the list.

The analysis from Chain Cohn Clark examined more than a decade of crash data, including safety concerns for cyclists. At the top of the firm's list is the area around 23rd Street, 24th Street and Chester Avenue, where the study documented 34 crashes.

The remaining nine streets include:

- Beale Avenue and Niles Street.:32 crashes

- 34th Steet and Q Street: 32 crashes

- Niles Street and Union Avenue: 32 crashes

- Panama Lane and Union Avenue: 31 crashes

- H Street and Ming Avenue: 30 crashes

- Brundage Lane and P Street: 29 crashes

- Baker Street and Niles Street: 28 crashes

- Beale Avenue and Monterey Street: 28 crashes

- H street and Planz Road: 26 crashes

The study also found that in 2025, the highest number of collisions happened between 3 and 6 p.m.

Chris Hagan with Chain Cohn Clark says changes to some roadways are already making a difference.

"I think what we have seen with the respect to the roadways is that by the narrowing of them, traffic has actually slowed down," Hagan said.

But when I took those findings to Bakersfield police, the department's data painted a different picture. A BPD lieutenant says the department doesn't look at crash numbers alone when identifying trouble spots.

Officers also consider speed, the type of collision and the severity of the crash. Police say speeding remains a leading factor behind collisions.

BPD has now installed six new red-light cameras as part of its push to make city streets safer. The department says the bigger goal is to reduce the most serious, life-threatening crashes.

"I don't believe that they're appropriate everywhere, but there are places where you can't have an officer all the time," said Joseph Galland, a Bakersfield police lieutenant.

Galland says they have installed six new red light readers at the following streets:

- Ming Avenue and Gosford Road

- White Lane and Stine Road

- White Lane and Gosford Road

- Ming Avenue and New Stine Road

- Panama Lane and Stine Road

- Panama Lane and Ashe Road

One Bakersfield resident, whose barbershop sits along Chester Avenue near one of the areas the study identifies as among the city's most dangerous for collisions, said the danger isn't always obvious.

"I would say, generally speaking, I don't notice too many collisions, although today there was two," the resident said.

The city is urging everyone to do their part to prevent the next collision. Drivers are asked to slow down and stay alert, and pedestrians are reminded to look both ways before crossing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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