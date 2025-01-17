New survey tool comes to Bakersfield residents regarding police department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield police department is giving the public a more efficient way of voicing their concerns without having to leave their homes thanks to a new virtual survey.



A new partnership between the local police department and Zencity is bringing a survey to the public.

The survey aims to get a better understanding of how safe people feel and possible improvements officers can make.

Once the answered are received, the department can then reallocate their resources to better serve the community.



Safety continues to be the number one priority of the Bakersfield police department, which is why a new online survey has recently been released to the public.

“Having the information about what is important to our community gives us the ability to impact our community directly so, having that feedback gives us the ability to cater to our community in the needs that they have,” said Eric Celedon with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Celedon says this new survey is thanks to a partnership between them and Zencity, an organization designed to help bridge the gaps in communication between the public and those that serve and protect.

To ensure overall inclusivity, the survey will gather responses from residents in English, Spanish, and Punjabi.

“As you’re either playing a game on your phone or you’re scrolling through social media, you’ll get a notification at the bottom of your screen asking you to participate in a local survey to provide the Bakersfield police department with feedback,” said Celedon.

Some questions people can expect are “When it comes to the threat of crime, how safe do you feel in your neighborhood?” and “What is the number one issue or problem in your local area that you would like the police to deal with?

Celedon says based on responses, the department can then change the way in which they operate, redirect resources if needed, and provide additional training to officers, but he says it only works if people take the time.

“Their participation in this survey directly impacts the service that they receive themselves and in the community around them so public safety is a shared responsibility, it takes all of us,” said Celedon.

The survey has been made available to the public for about a week now. The department urging the public to take the opportunity to voice their concerns.

