New Year in Bakersfield, same killings and investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield witnessed two homicide investigations while bringing in the first day of the year. One was a stabbing off Casa Loma Drive and the other was off of 18th St in downtown.



Both investigations resulted in a killing

The investigation off of 18th St, officers arrested a suspect by the name of Kenneth Landcraft.

Landcraft is being held at no bail and will attend court on Jan. 6th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new year is off to a troublesome start, with two homicides in Bakersfield, on New Year's day. I'm Eric Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter, and this is what we know so far about both investigations.

The first homicide happened at 5pm, in in the 2100 block of Casa Loma Drive. There were calls of shots fired. When Officers arrived on scene, they saw a victim had been shot and later died. This investigation is still open and BPD are looking for any information. The area was shut down for a few hours while homicide investigators conducted their search.

Just a few hours later that night around 11 pm, Officers responded to the 500 block of East 18th st in Downtown Bakersfield. They located a man suffering from major injuries. Police say the unidentified man was stabbed and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect in the stabbing case. That suspect is 59 year-old Kenneth Landcraft. He is being held on no bail and is schedule to be in court on Jan. 6, according to inmate records.

Police say both investigations are still underway and ask that if anyone has information about these cases to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

We will keep you updated on both stories as more information becomes available. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

